Liverpool surrender three-goal lead to draw at Sevilla

Liverpool conceded a three-goal half-time lead to throw away the chance of early Champions League qualification as Sevilla netted a 93rd-minute equaliser in Spain.

Famous for their three-goal second-half comeback to win this competition in Istanbul in 2005, the Merseysiders endured the reverse as, seemingly coasting towards the knockout stage with a game to spare, they were forced to settle for a point.

Roberto Firmino scored either side of a goal from Sadio Mane in an opening 45 minutes which could not have been better scripted for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, a worrying wobble saw them concede twice to Wissam Ben Yedder – one a twice-taken penalty – in the 15 minutes after the interval and, with the memory of their Europa League final defeat to the same opposition 18 months ago in a similar manner still raw, Guido Pizarro drilled home an added-time corner.

A late Sevilla equaliser sees the points shared. pic.twitter.com/yol7DgXPOH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 21, 2017

What they said

The boss on tonight's result, the current situation in our #UCL group and more: https://t.co/RuYoRxTuLp pic.twitter.com/eodfveyYHe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 21, 2017

Tweet of the match

Advertising

3-3 this! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 21, 2017

Star man – Roberto Firmino

Our fastest goal in the #UCL ⚽????



Bobby Firmino ???? pic.twitter.com/J7OXNl866H — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 21, 2017

Has often been overshadowed this season by the flying exploits of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane but the work he puts in up front is invaluable to the team. Unfortunately his colleagues behind him undid most of his good work.

Advertising

Surprise of the match

Sevilla have done their homework on Liverpool’s defending from corners. So much so that they’re imitating them. 2 almost identical goals for Liverpool. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 21, 2017

Liverpool scoring from two corners. It has arguably been their Achilles heel – at both ends of the pitch – for several years but on this occasion they were executed perfectly.

Data point

Keep it up, you two ???? pic.twitter.com/yhs1OGtjvk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 21, 2017

Liverpool have now scored 11 away goals in this season’s Champions League, equalling the English record for most in the group phase set by Manchester United in 1998/99 – the season they won it.

Player ratings

(Miguel Morenatti/AP)

Who’s up next?

Liverpool v Chelsea (Premier League, Saturday November 25)

Villarreal v Sevilla (LaLiga, Sunday November 26)