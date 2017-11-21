Harry Fry wants to make American great again at Newbury

Harry Fry insists he would not swap American for any other horse in the Ladbrokes Trophy after seeing his charge enjoy a racecourse gallop at Newbury on Tuesday morning.

The lightly-raced seven-year-old won each of his three starts over fences last season and rounded off his campaign with a dominant display at Uttoxeter in March.

He is 7-1 second favourite with the race sponsors for Newbury’s showpiece event on Saturday week and Fry expressed his delight after American and jockey Noel Fehily worked alongside stablemate Overtown Express, ridden by Niall Madden, at the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival official gallops morning.

The @HarryFryRacing1 trained American green cap breezes past the post @NewburyRacing alongside stablemate Overtown Express pic.twitter.com/oYEummjTWM — Graham Clark (@GrahamClark85) November 21, 2017

Fry said: “That was ideal. We took him to Wincanton 10 days ago and he’s come on nicely for that.

“He jumped the three down the back straight perfectly and strode on up the straight. There’s 12 days to go now and it’s all systems go.

“I’ve put him in the Welsh National, only really as a back-up. He’s a horse that doesn’t run too regularly and he has got that entry (at Chepstow), but it’s all about a week on Saturday.

“It’s a huge race in its own right and I would not swap him for anything in the race, and neither would Noel.”

American clears the last fence before winning at Warwick in January (Julian Herbert/PA)

Coneygree also delighted his connections after enjoying a spin in the hands of David Bass.

The 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero was pulled up on his seasonal reappearance in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, suffering a nasty cut, but trainer Mark Bradstock is confident he is back on song.

Bradstock won the Ladbrokes Trophy – formerly the Hennessy Gold Cup – with Carruthers in 2011.

Former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Coneygree,centre, gallops back after a schooling session @NewburyRacing pic.twitter.com/Fb3LJKh5f3 — Graham Clark (@GrahamClark85) November 21, 2017

The trainer said: “We brought him here for a confidence-booster after his mishap at Wetherby. He jumped three fences superbly and all went tickety-boo. David (Bass) had never sat on him before in his life and was absolutely over the moon and wanted to go round again.

“He came back from Wetherby with a nasty cut on his foot. Touching every piece of wood, it looks all right after this performance.

“Fingers crossed we will be back in 12 days. It’s all systems go for the Ladbrokes Trophy.”

Others to work at Newbury on Tuesday included last year’s runner-up Carole’s Destrier and Missed Approach, who was second in the National Hunt Chase at last season’s Cheltenham Festival before finishing eighth in the Scottish Grand National.