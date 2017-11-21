Glenn Murray: Brighton are in good mood ahead of testing run

Glenn Murray says Brighton will head into a hectic and daunting run of fixtures full of confidence.

The Seagulls stretched their unbeaten run to five games by twice coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Stoke on Monday night.

Next up is a tough trip to Manchester United before a visit from fierce rivals Crystal Palace on Tuesday, the start of a run of 10 matches in less than six weeks.

Glenn Murray battles for the ball with Stoke’s Kurt Zouma (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We showed great character to come back twice. The unbeaten run is massive for us,” said Murray.

“We’re coming into a really important part of the season over the festive period.

“We have a strong squad and I feel we have players that can step in, no doubt.

“I’m sure the gaffer will make changes when we have games coming thick and fast.

“It’s always nice to go and play the big teams at the big stadiums. That’s what we looked forward to when we got promoted last year.

“Every game in the Premier League is going to be tough and United is no exception. We’re under no illusions that we’ll be in for a tough afternoon.”

Goals from Pascal Gross and Jose Izquierdo cancelled out strikes from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kurt Zouma for Stoke.

Brighton were also denied a clear penalty when Ryan Shawcross tripped Murray in the area, which even the defender admitted “probably” should have been given.

While a victory would have lifted Stoke to 10th, they are just four points above the drop zone.

But they too appear in good shape after three games unbeaten.

“It’s important for us to build some form of momentum,” said manager Mark Hughes.

“We feel we are getting that now as we move into a busy and important period of the season.

“It was important that we produced another good performance and were resilient – and I felt we were.”