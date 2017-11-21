England will host New Zealand in three-match Test series in 2018

England will host New Zealand in a three-match Test series in autumn 2018, England Rugby League has announced.

Wayne Bennett’s side suffered a narrow 17-16 defeat to the Kiwis in their last encounter in the Four Nations last year, while England avoided New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup following the co-hosts’ shock 4-2 quarter-final defeat to Fiji.

THE KIWIS ARE COMING! ????????



We will host @NZRL_Kiwis​ in a three-Test International Series next autumn ???? https://t.co/yhTChjfies



Dates and venues will be announced at 12pm tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fg7GLp1AXT — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 21, 2017

England will hope for a repeat result of the last series between the two sides, when captain Sean O’Loughlin lifted the Baskerville Shield after a 2-1 victory in 2015.

Dates and venues for the series will be announced on Wednesday November 22 at 12pm with tickets on sale for the three matches at the same time.

England face Tonga for a place in the World Cup final on Saturday, who defeated the Kiwis in their final pool match of this year’s competition.