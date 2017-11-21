Menu

Doubles for Ronaldo and Benzema as Real Madrid hammer Apoel

UK & international sports | Published: 2017-11-21

The Portugal star has now scored 18 goals in the Champions League in 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both scored twice for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo set another Champions League record as holders Real Madrid sealed their place in the knockout stages with a comprehensive victory against Apoel Nicosia.

Zinedine Zidane’s team had the match won by half-time with goals from Luka Modric, Fernandez Nacho and a Karim Benzema double. Cristiano Ronaldo got his customary goals early in the second half as his two strikes saw him reach 18 goals in the competition in 2017 – more than any single player in a calendar year.

However Madrid, who have lifted the trophy in each of the past two years, will only qualify as runners-up in Group H after Tottenham came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Germany to ensure top spot.

The final match day next month will see the Europa League qualification spot contested between Apoel and Dortmund, who both have two points from their five matches. Apoel will travel to Tottenham while Dortmund face Madrid at the Bernabéu.

Star man – Ronaldo

Another game, another goal. Another game, another record. The Portuguese star got his customary entry on the score sheet early in the second half as his two strikes saw him reach 18 goals in the Champions League in 2017 – more than any single player in a calendar year in the competition. He also unselfishly provide the assist for Benzema’s second goal.

Moment of the match

Cristiano Ronaldo
(Petros Karadjias/AP)

A trademark Ronaldo header for his first goal. Lovely cross by Marcelo and Ronaldo did the rest.

Data point

Real Madrid are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League for a 15th successive season.

Player ratings

Daniel Carvajal
(Petros Karadjias/AP)

Who’s up next?

Tottenham v West Brom (Premier League, November 25)

Real Madrid v Malaga (La Liga November 25)

