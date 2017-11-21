Boston Celtics extend winning run to 16 games with victory over Dallas Mavericks

The Boston Celtics’ unbeaten streak now stands at 16 games but they needed overtime to beat the league’s basement side the Dallas Mavericks.

The Celtics failed to hold the lead at any stage during the four periods and may have been on the end of a shock defeat had Harrison Barnes scored a two-point attempt with two seconds remaining.

His miss left the game at 96-96, but Kyrie Irving scored 10 points in overtime for the Celtics – and 47 on the night – as the visitors ran out 110-102 winners.

Kyrie Irving takes over down the stretch to guide @celtics to 16th straight win! pic.twitter.com/VpZdMmphiX — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers were up 73-46 as the half-time buzzer sounded and did not look back as they beat the Detroit Pistons convincingly.

The Cavs won their fifth straight game with a 116-88 scoreline at the Little Caesars Arena, as Kevin Love chalked up 19 points and LeBron James 18 in the victory.

Victor Oladipo scored 29 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Orlando Magic 105-97, their fourth win in a row, while the LA Clippers lost their ninth straight game going down 107-85 to the New York Knicks.

Philadelphia had reason to be cheerful as the 76ers beat the Utah Jazz 107-86, with Ben Simmons scoring 27, while the Charlotte Hornets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-102.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 23 points could not prevent his Milwaukee Bucks side losing 99-88 against the Washington Wizards, and the Portland Trail Blazers hit triple figures in their 100-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The New Orleans Pelicans won their first game in three with a 114-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the San Antonio Spurs continued their impressive start to the season with a 96-85 win over the Atlanta Hawks, who now have the joint worst record in the league at 3-14.

The Sacramento Kings matched the Denver Nuggets in the first and second periods going into the half 47-47 but it was the Nuggets that pushed on, winning 114-98 with Will Barton scoring 25.