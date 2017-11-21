Menu

5 things we learned from the Rome derby

UK & international sports | Published:

Roma earned a narrow 2-1 victory over city rivals Lazio

Roma’s coach Eusebio Di Francesco celebrates the victory at the end of the Roma derby (Maurizio Brambatti/ANSA via AP)

Roma edged a tight Eternal City derby over rivals Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night.

Here we take a look at five things we learned from a match which could have a crucial impact on the Serie A title race.

Eusebio Di Francesco continues to surprise

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco is defying his critics.
Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco is defying his critics (AP)

Lazio challenge despite derby defeat

Nani
Nani, from Manchester United reject to Serie A winner? (EMPICS Sport)

Alisson is the business

Alisson
Alisson is getting rave reviews for Roma (EMPICS Sport)

Edin Dzeko keeps Roma title bid on track

Roma v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Group C – Stadio Olimpico
Dzeko: heading for the Ballon D’Or? (PA)

Serie A battle remains tight affair

Some say it is the title that no one wants to win – others that it is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Serie A run-ins in years. While pace-setters Napoli and Juventus remain slight favourites, both Eternal City clubs can consider they have every chance of figuring in the title mix-up – with Di Francesco’s men in particular ideally placed.

UK & international sports

