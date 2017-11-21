Advertising
5 things we learned from the Rome derby
Roma earned a narrow 2-1 victory over city rivals Lazio
Roma edged a tight Eternal City derby over rivals Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night.
Here we take a look at five things we learned from a match which could have a crucial impact on the Serie A title race.
Eusebio Di Francesco continues to surprise
Lazio challenge despite derby defeat
Alisson is the business
Advertising
Edin Dzeko keeps Roma title bid on track
Serie A battle remains tight affair
Some say it is the title that no one wants to win – others that it is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Serie A run-ins in years. While pace-setters Napoli and Juventus remain slight favourites, both Eternal City clubs can consider they have every chance of figuring in the title mix-up – with Di Francesco’s men in particular ideally placed.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.