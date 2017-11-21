5 memorable Ashes moments and matches from the Gabba

England return to the Gabba for the first Test of the Ashes series on Thursday.

The Brisbane ground has seen some memorable moments and matches over the years.

Here, Press Association Sport remembers five of the best.

Arrived in Brisbane. Last few days before #Ashes. Let’s do something special. pic.twitter.com/b0GNqns0Lh — Joe Root (@root66) November 19, 2017

Paynter heroics

#OnThisDay in 1901, England's Eddie Paynter was born. He averaged 59.23 in his 20 Tests, with an average of 84.42 in Ashes matches. pic.twitter.com/rMNLOiy06b — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2017

During what was the fourth Test of the 1932/33 ‘Bodyline’ series, Eddie Paynter was taken to hospital with tonsillitis. But with England 216 for 6 he emerged from the pavilion, refused the offer of a runner and was still there at the close before returning to hospital. The following morning he came back out and went on the score 83 over a total of almost four hours. Then, in a brief second innings, Paynter finished the match in England’s favour with a six.

Thommo tears it up

Dennis Lillee, left, and Jeff Thomson dismantled the England batting order during the 1974-75 Ashes series (PA)

Hayden makes hay

Australian batsman Matthew Hayden hit a century in both innings of the first Test at the Gabba in 2002 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Harmison a wide boy

Steve Harmison bowled the first ball of the opening Ashes Test in 2006 to Andrew Flintoff at second slip (Gareth Copley/PA)

Siddle at large