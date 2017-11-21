Advertising
5 memorable Ashes moments and matches from the Gabba
The first Ashes Test gets under way in Brisbane on Thursday
England return to the Gabba for the first Test of the Ashes series on Thursday.
The Brisbane ground has seen some memorable moments and matches over the years.
Here, Press Association Sport remembers five of the best.
Paynter heroics
During what was the fourth Test of the 1932/33 ‘Bodyline’ series, Eddie Paynter was taken to hospital with tonsillitis. But with England 216 for 6 he emerged from the pavilion, refused the offer of a runner and was still there at the close before returning to hospital. The following morning he came back out and went on the score 83 over a total of almost four hours. Then, in a brief second innings, Paynter finished the match in England’s favour with a six.
Thommo tears it up
Hayden makes hay
Harmison a wide boy
Siddle at large
