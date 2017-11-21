Menu

5 memorable Ashes moments and matches from the Gabba

UK & international sports | Published:

The first Ashes Test gets under way in Brisbane on Thursday

Joe Root returns to the Gabba as England captain (Anthony Devlin/PA)

England return to the Gabba for the first Test of the Ashes series on Thursday.

The Brisbane ground has seen some memorable moments and matches over the years.

Here, Press Association Sport remembers five of the best.

Paynter heroics

During what was the fourth Test of the 1932/33 ‘Bodyline’ series, Eddie Paynter was taken to hospital with tonsillitis. But with England 216 for 6 he emerged from the pavilion, refused the offer of a runner and was still there at the close before returning to hospital. The following morning he came back out and went on the score 83 over a total of almost four hours. Then, in a brief second innings, Paynter finished the match in England’s favour with a six.

Thommo tears it up

Dennis Lillee, left, and Jeff Thomson
Dennis Lillee, left, and Jeff Thomson dismantled the England batting order during the 1974-75 Ashes series (PA)

Hayden makes hay

Matthew Hayden
Australian batsman Matthew Hayden hit a century in both innings of the first Test at the Gabba in 2002 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Harmison a wide boy

Steve Harmison
Steve Harmison bowled the first ball of the opening Ashes Test in 2006 to Andrew Flintoff at second slip (Gareth Copley/PA)

Siddle at large

Peter Siddle
Peter Siddle took a hat-trick on his birthday in the first Test of the Ashes series in 2010 (Gareth Copley/PA)
