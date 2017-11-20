Mark Noble asks West Ham’s fans to stand by them

Mark Noble has urged West Ham’s unhappy supporters to get behind their struggling team.

The away fans vented their anger towards the club’s board and certain players during Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Watford.

It was a nightmare first game in charge for new manager David Moyes and left the Hammers marooned in the drop zone.

Skipper Noble told West Ham TV: “It’s a very difficult situation for us. The fans show their emotions, and rightly so because they’re not happy and they pay a lot of money to come and watch us.

“I know it’s hard, I know they’re frustrated and we are too because we know we’re better than what we’re showing but I urge them to stick by us and hopefully the good times will come back.

“As much as we’re not performing on the pitch at the minute, we need them to stick by us.”

Will Hughes opened the scoring with his first Watford goal after 11 minutes and Richarlison doubled the lead midway through the second half.

But the Hornets were also indebted to a superb double save from goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes just before half-time.

The Brazilian blocked Marko Arnautovic’s header and then stretched out a leg to divert the rebound clear.

“We had good chances to equalise in the first half but in the end I thought Watford were the better team,” added Noble.

“They have been together with their manager for a while and we’ve had a couple away on international duty and we’ve trained with our young lads.

Mark Noble applauds the fans after the final whistle (John Walton/PA)

Victory ended a run of three straight defeats for Watford, whose manager Marco Silva once again gave no assurances about his future having been linked with the Everton job.

Gomes played down his heroics and told the club website: “That’s what I’m here for, to make saves. That was just what we needed. We needed to avoid the mistakes we made in the last few games.”