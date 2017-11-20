Klopp hopes Salah continues good form for Liverpool at Sevilla

Mohamed Salah is in dangerous form right now and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can only imagine how self-assured he might become should he prosper at Sevilla on Tuesday.

The Egyptian winger scored twice in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Southampton, bringing his tally to 14 goals in all competitions since he joined the Reds from Roma in the summer.

Salah’s next outing will come against Spanish side Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan in a Champions League match from which Liverpool are seeking a victory that could put them into the next round.

???????? Mohamed Salah for club & country in 2017/18 = ???????????????? #UCL pic.twitter.com/oCAgNPRshF — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 20, 2017

Klopp was not willing to dwell on Salah’s display at Anfield, instead expressing his hope the player can find a further confidence boost in Spain.

When asked if Salah has exceeded his expectations, the German manager told liverpoolfc.com: “He has reached them at least, that’s clear.

“I like his goals and all that stuff but we don’t have to talk about that, it’s in the past. I’m more interested in his performance tomorrow night. He could get confidence off this.”

Expect more rock & roll football when Liverpool​ travel to Sevilla​ for this vital #UCL match! ???? pic.twitter.com/DxBudOWQm1 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 20, 2017

Liverpool lead Sevilla by a point in Group E, while Spartak Moscow are another two points behind in third, and Klopp wants things to be simpler by the time the sixth matchday rolls around.

“When you come to the end of the group stage the more decisive the games are,” he said.

“It’s all good so far. It’s a really interesting journey in the Champions League.

Klopp on Salah: It was not luck that he scored, he made really fantastic goals'



Watch the press conference: https://t.co/oS8JVbxGYG pic.twitter.com/XU7khqtBwz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 20, 2017

“But it depends on the result tomorrow whether it will be another interesting two weeks.

“(Sevilla) are a good football playing team and that’s the Champions League and how it should be.

“We’re looking forward to it.”