Kempton and Leopardstown options for Faugheen following dazzling return

Willie Mullins is considering options in England and Ireland for former Champion Hurdle winner Faugheen on his next start.

The nine-year-old made his first outing since winning last year’s Irish Champion Hurdle – an absence of 665 days – a triumphant one with an emphatic success in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday.

Although plans for the Rich Ricci-owned gelding remain fluid, the Closutton handler has identified both the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day – which he won in 2014 and 2015 – and the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown on December 29, as potential targets.

He's back! What a performance from Faugheen as he scoots to victory in the Grade 1 Morgiana Hurdle at @punchestownrace: pic.twitter.com/kEXAFiKJfF — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 19, 2017

Mullins said: “It was great to see him back in action. It was a great relief to have him back and a relief to get him on the racetrack. He seems to have come out of the race well, which is very pleasing.

“Nearly every horse gets an injury of some description, but certainly seeing what he did (at the weekend) probably makes you realise how hard it is to get a horse of that class that can retain that ability after a lengthy time off.

“I think it was above expectations. I was hoping to get him back and run sound and I certainly didn’t expect him to do anything like that.”

Owner Rich Ricci with Paul Townend and Willie Mullins after the win of Faugheen (Brian Lawless/PA)

He went on: “If he was beaten through race fitness, I would not have been surprised. He had horses that were in against him that were very fit and had winning form all over the place. He just showed his class.

“It was great to have him back for the Morgiana, as that is where you want your top hurdlers to start.

“There is nothing planned at the moment, but the Christmas Hurdle and the Ryanair Hurdle are two races we are looking at.”

Ruby Walsh celebrates victory on Faugheen at Cheltenham in 2015 (EMPICS Sport)

Although the multiple Grade One winner was without his regular partner Ruby Walsh, who suffered a broken leg in a fall at Punchestown on Saturday, Mullins reported the 12-times Irish champion jockey was delighted with his performance.

Mullins added: “Ruby was very pleased. Obviously he was very disappointed not to ride him, but he was very pragmatic and is now just looking forward to dealing with his recuperation period. He is very straightforward like that.

“I’m lucky to have the sort of talent like Paul (Townend) and Patrick (Mullins) there as well.”