Danny Rose could win his Spurs against Dortmund

Danny Rose is in contention to return to the Tottenham team for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash at Borussia Dortmund.

Rose was left out of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for Saturday’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal and the manager was afterwards forced to deny a rift with the player.

The England international, who Pochettino said was left out at the Emirates for fitness reasons, is back in the squad for the Group H meeting at Signal Iduna Park.

Heading out for training at a wet and rainy Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. ? #COYS pic.twitter.com/4IWixqrpvZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2017

“He’s doing well,” Pochettino said at the pre-match press conference.

“Today he’s going to train with the group and tomorrow we will decide if he will play.”

Tottenham are top of the pool, ahead of Real Madrid, with 10 points from four games and have already qualified for the knock-out stage.

They will be keen to bounce back from the weekend defeat to their bitter rivals, though, and Pochettino insists that loss has not knocked confidence.

Dortmund suffer three consecutive Bundesliga defeats for the first time since November 2014 as they lose 2-1 at Stuttgart. Can they turn their form round against Tottenham on Tuesday? #UCL pic.twitter.com/cxIYOrNH5M — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 17, 2017

“We are positive, very positive, because the performance was good, the effort was good,” he said.

“We can do better, of course.”

The Argentinian added: “The objective was to qualify and we’ve achieved that, and now it’s important to finish first if we can. It will be better if we can do that tomorrow.”

Midfielder Christian Eriksen said: “We’re still disappointed from Saturday, but we need to put it right tomorrow. It’s a very important game. Although we are through we want to win.”