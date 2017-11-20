Dan McFarland: Scotland star Russell’s imminent Glasgow exit won’t affect form

There is no danger Scotland stand-off Finn Russell will let his impending move abroad disrupt his performances for club or country, according to Dark Blues assistant coach Dan McFarland.

Glasgow confirmed on Sunday their talismanic playmaker will move on when his Scotstoun deal expires next summer.

French giants Racing 92 are reportedly leading a queue of suitors for his signature.

BREAKING: @finn_russell will leave the club at the end of the season: https://t.co/s2y8Fokcda pic.twitter.com/TCT42N0Xz1 — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) November 19, 2017

If the Top 14 is to be his destination, that will present Scotland boss Gregor Townsend with a number of challenges in future, primarily the unwillingness of France’s big-spending clubs to release players to their international set-ups for any more than the bare minimum as set out by World Rugby.

But McFarland, speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with Australia, reckons the 25-year-old will take the upheaval in his stride.

“No, he’s playing for Scotland,” said the Scots’ forwards coach, who previously worked with Russell with the Warriors, as he shrugged off suggestions that speculation over his future might disrupt the stand-off. “He wants to be the best that he can. He’s competitive, he loves playing, he loves training, so no (it won’t disrupt him).”

The news comes as a disappointment for coaching staff still basking in the glory of Saturday’s fine display against New Zealand, but, while Russell retains the potential to develop into a genuine world star, McFarland sees no reason to become too despondent.

Advertising

“I would much rather see him playing for Glasgow – we all would – but it is what it is,” he said.

“Finn is a world-class fly-half and can produce fantastic games. When we played in Australia last year he was a stand-out player. People all around the world will have looked at him and said, ‘This is a match-winner’.

“He’s a great character to have around. He’s very relaxed and yet extremely competitive.

Advertising

“He will definitely continue to grow. He is eager to learn and make improvements.”

Congratulations to @fraserjmbrown who has been called up to the Scotland squad for their final Autumn International against Australia this coming Saturday having recovered from injury. pic.twitter.com/qHxS8wiWI4 — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) November 20, 2017

The Scots have taken real heart after pushing New Zealand so close.

They had the world champions on the rack at the death only to ultimately succumb 22-17.

But McFarland reckons Townsend’s injury-hit squad can grow even stronger once back to full strength.

Wing Sean Maitland has rejoined the squad after shaking off injuries that kept him out against Samoa and New Zealand, but Zander Fagerson and Alex Dunbar are undergoing concussion checks.

BREAKING | Sean Maitland and Fraser Brown join Scotland squad today ahead of this Saturday’s match against Australia at BT Murrayfield (kick-off 2.30pm) – live on BBC and BT Sport. pic.twitter.com/njtXnCsLtE — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 20, 2017

“Competition is everything,” McFarland said. “We do have players who are injured who have an excellent track record playing for Scotland.

“But, having seen the new guys we’ve brought in do so well, it’s brilliant. It makes the choices harder for us.

“Were there things we could have done better on Saturday and won us the game? Definitely. We will try and improve on those things as well as putting focus on the things that we did well, the things that got us into that position to compete.

“The fact we pushed the All Blacks so close and we still believe we have room to improve obviously gives us hope for the future.”