Brighton hit back twice to share spoils with Stoke

Jose Izquierdo snatched a point for Brighton as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Stoke.

The Seagulls’ club record signing struck after an hour to extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had fired Stoke, looking to climb into the top 10 with a win, into an early lead.

Points shared after a match that swung back and forth #BHASTK pic.twitter.com/9ScTwDxIN1 — Premier League (@premierleague) November 20, 2017

Then a frantic two minutes before the interval saw Brighton equalise through Pascal Gross, before Kurt Zouma headed home his first Stoke goal.

But Izquierdo had the final say with his second goal since since his £13million summer switch from Club Brugge to secure a point.

A surprisingly open game saw Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross have an early header tipped over by Mathew Ryan, before Brighton got into their stride.

Davy Propper’s through-ball sent Izquierdo haring clear only to curl his shot around Lee Grant but also wide of a post.

???? Lively half at the Amex Stadium, the Potters in front thanks to this finish from Choupo-Moting and a late header from Kurt Zouma



(HT: 1-2) #SCFC



????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/homkHj1535 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) November 20, 2017

Brighton went close again when a Gross free-kick was met by the head of Propper, but the ball flew straight into the arms of Grant.

The hosts were in the ascendency, but suddenly found themselves behind in the 28th minute when Xherdan Shaqiri lifted a long ball into the area.

Lewis Dunk misjudged the flight, but Choupo-Moting read it perfectly, expertly bringing the ball down before sidefooting past Ryan.

It was the Cameroon forward’s third goal of the season, and his first since the brace which earned a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in September.

A look at how the teams stack up 12 matches into the 2017/18 season… pic.twitter.com/LH5mWVt3WP — Premier League (@premierleague) November 20, 2017

Brighton were then incensed when Shawcross tripped Glenn Murray in the box, only for referee Lee Mason to refuse them what looked a clear penalty.

Nevertheless, just before the interval Brighton hauled themselves level courtesy of a third goal of the season for Gross.

The impressive Propper tip-toed past four Stoke defenders before being forced out wide, from where he laid the ball back for Gross to smash through the legs of Grant.

But moments later Stoke retook the lead, Choupo-Moting heading Darren Fletcher’s corner back across goal for Zouma to nod home his first Potters goal.

Jose Izquierdo is congratulated by Anthony Knockaert after scoring Albion's second goal. #BHAFC #BHASTK pic.twitter.com/OXugE8WPeW — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) November 20, 2017

However, Zouma was at fault when Brighton equalised for a second time on the hour mark, missing his header and allowing Murray to touch the ball through to Izquierdo.

The winger initially tried to cross the ball, but it bounced back off Kevin Wimmer, allowing Izquierdo to prod home from close range.

Peter Crouch came on for Stoke, setting a new Premier League record with his 143rd substitute appearance in the process, but he was unable to mark it with a winner.

