Tommy Fleetwood takes Race to Dubai title

Spain’s Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship as Justin Rose’s dramatic late collapse saw Tommy Fleetwood crowned European number one.

Rose looked set for a remarkable third win in succession to seal a second Race to Dubai title when he led by a shot with seven holes to play, only to bogey three of the next five.

That left the Olympic champion needing to eagle the last to overhaul Fleetwood, but his long-range attempt slid past the hole as Fleetwood looked on alongside his fiancee Clare and their seven-week-old son.

An emotional @TommyFleetwood1 learns that he is the 2017 #RaceToDubai champion. pic.twitter.com/ug9TbDNTUp — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 19, 2017

Rose had to settle for a tie for fourth on 17 under par, two shots behind European Tour rookie of the year Rahm, who secured his second victory of the season thanks to a closing 67.

The 23-year-old, who only turned professional in June last year, finished a shot ahead of Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Ireland’s Shane Lowry, whose 63 equalled the lowest round of the week.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia and the South Africa duo of Dean Burmester and Dylan Frittelli were alongside Rose, with Fleetwood in a tie for 21st after a final round of 74.