Fox Norton powers to Shloer Chase repeat at Cheltenham

Colin Tizzard is yet to saddle the winner of the Champion Chase, but Fox Norton could address that matter come March after making an emphatic return to action in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

Having been denied by a head in the two-mile showpiece by Special Tiara on his previous visit to the Cotswolds track, the seven-year-old looked the complete package when landing the Grade Two contest for the second year in succession.

The winning margin was eight lengths over Arkle second Cloudy Dream, with Special Tiara pleasing his trainer Henry de Bromhead in third.

Fox Norton powers to victory in the Shloer Chase to become the first horse to post consecutive wins since Gauvain in 2011. #TheNovemberMeeting pic.twitter.com/FLDvNZS8ld — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) November 19, 2017

Tizzard said of the 4-5 winner: “I suppose we were half-expecting that on his last two runs last season and in this race last year as well.

“We didn’t know about the ground, but the ground is obviously no concern and I don’t think it is an issue what he runs on. It was a lovely performance.

“I’m sure he will improve on that. He looks a heavier horse to me and that might be because he is older. The Tingle Creek will be next.”

The King George for Fox Norton? How's Thistlecrack? Colin Tizzard answers all… pic.twitter.com/Yqz3xGDpDh — ITV Racing (@itvracing) November 19, 2017

He went on: “It was always Alan Potts’ wish to keep him away from Sizing John (Gold Cup winner), who still has the chance of winning the £1million bonus.

“If Sizing John gets beat (in the Betfair Chase on Saturday) and we won the Tingle Creek, he is entered in the King George just in case and we must not pigeon-hole horses.”

A smiling @CobdenHarry is walked back in after winning aboard the @colintizzard trained Slate House in a Grade Two @CheltenhamRaces pic.twitter.com/rnNcwT8sVj — Graham Clark (@GrahamClark85) November 19, 2017

Slate House has long been held in high regard by Tizzard and the five-year-old continued to look like a potential superstar when completing a double for the Milbourne Port handler in the Grade Two Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle.

Tizzard said of the 5-2 chance: “The big thing and the one thing was the ground being, as he is by Presenting. He didn’t mind that ground and he was good last time, so we will not have to raise that issue again. Hopefully he will make into a real good one one day.

“He would have one run before that (Tolworth) and one run a month will be fine.”

“I’ve won it at last!” says Alan King after Elgin gives him a first Greatwood Hurdle win @CheltenhamRaces. Ascot next stop for winner on December 23 pic.twitter.com/fVuea0PQEr — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) November 19, 2017

Alan King has fired plenty of shots at the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle and after several unsuccessful attempts the Barbury Castle Stables finally landed the Grade Three contest as Elgin (10-1) edged out long-time leader Misterton by a neck.

King said: “He might go back to Ascot for what was the Ladbroke.”

Quote of the day

Slate House looks an exciting prospect for Colin Tizzard ( Julian Herbert/PA)

Colin Tizzard has a stable full of stars and Slate House looks to be another, despite the trainer playing matters down at the moment. He said: “At this stage he is not a Cue Card or Fox Norton yet. He is not a world-beater yet and we have got to keep a lid on him a bit longer.”

Performance of the day

North Hill Harvey wins the Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices' Chase at @CheltenhamRaces by a long way pic.twitter.com/wh7A8GMzk4 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) November 19, 2017

Dan Skelton needs just one more winner to reach a century for the season after North Hill Harvey advertised his Festival claims with a near-flawless display to take the Grade Two Arkle Trial by 18 lengths, gaining Cheltenham win number four.

Ride of the day

Jockey @waynehutch gives Elgin a pat after landing the Greatwood @CheltenhamRaces with a delighted Alan King looking on pic.twitter.com/NHLhwEAX4V — Graham Clark (@GrahamClark85) November 19, 2017

Wayne Hutchinson used his brain to take a wide route in search of better ground and those tactics paid off as he steered the five-year-old to glory in the Greatwood Hurdle.