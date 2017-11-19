Danny Care is England’s Alexis Sanchez – Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones believes England have found their Alexis Sanchez in Danny Care after the Harlequins scrum-half plotted Australia’s downfall at Twickenham.

A finely-poised Cook Cup showdown saw the hosts lead only 13-6 until Care’s arrival off the bench in the final 10 minutes ignited a devastating flurry of tries that sealed a record 30-6 victory.

Spotting the space in Australia’s backfield, Care used his boot to set-up touch downs for Jonathan Joseph and Jonny May before crossing himself deep into stoppage-time.

The injection of pace and quick thinking were the catalyst England needed and Jones reflected on his display by drawing a comparison with Arsenal’s Chilean playmaker Sanchez.

“Danny brought energy, vibrancy and a bit of creativity,” Jones told BBC Radio 5 live’s Sportsweek programme.

“Ben Youngs did a great job for us, but Danny came on at the right time, saw space behind and executed brilliantly.

“He was like a little Sanchez playing for Arsenal, here there and everywhere looking for opportunities. He was very creative.”

Danny Care scored in England 30-6 win over Australia at Twickenham (Nigel French/PA)

Care touched down in the corner of Twickenham where his wife Jodie and son Blake were watching and celebrated the highlight of his action-packed cameo by kicking the ball into the stands.

All but five of his 22 appearances under Jones have come as a replacement and he now plans to swap the number nine replica jersey worn by Blake to a shirt that more accurately reflects his role in the squad.

“He has got a Care nine jersey, but I think it’s Care 21 he needs at the moment!” Care said.

“As a 30 year-old you don’t know how many tries you have left in you so it was great to get over where my family were. It was a nice moment.

“I can’t help myself when I score. I like to enjoy it and in front of 80,000 at Twickenham you have to enjoy those moments.”

England, who lost Sam Underhill to concussion in the 18th minute, completed a fifth successive victory over Australia and recorded a 21st win in 22 outings under Jones – a win ratio of 95.5 per cent.

Michael Cheika was infuriated by a series of referring decisions that saw two tries disallowed and Michael Hooper and Kurtley Beale enter the sin-bin, but the Wallabies were ultimately well beaten.

“The scoreline probably flattered us a bit and didn’t really show a true picture of the game,” Care said.

“Australia are a tough team to play against. They’re always like that and you’ve got to play very well to beat them.

“Sometimes you get the rub of the green, decisions go your way and the bounce of a ball maybe misses the white line by a tiny bit.

“We know we’ll have to start very well against Samoa because they’ll come out firing against us.

“I’ve played them a few times. It will be physical and fast and we need to make a good start and crack on from there.”

England have named an unchanged 35-man training squad to begin preparations for Saturday’s climax to the autumn against Samoa.