Sergio Aguero posts mysterious tweet before Leicester clash

Sergio Aguero posted a cryptic tweet ahead of Manchester City’s clash at Leicester.

Aguero declared himself fit for the Premier League leaders’ trip to the King Power, despite going to hospital while on international duty with Argentina because of a dizzy spell.

????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ Tranquilo ???? — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 18, 2017

He was named on the bench for the Leicester game and posted a series of facepalm emojis and the word ‘tranquilo’ – which translates to calm.

The timing of Aguero’s tweet – 1.51pm – was unusual for a player involved in a 3pm kick-off.