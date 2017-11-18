Menu

Advertising

Sergio Aguero posts mysterious tweet before Leicester clash

UK & international sports | Published:

The Argentina international was on the bench for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero was named on the bench for Manchester City against Leicester

Sergio Aguero posted a cryptic tweet ahead of Manchester City’s clash at Leicester.

Aguero declared himself fit for the Premier League leaders’ trip to the King Power, despite going to hospital while on international duty with Argentina because of a dizzy spell.

He was named on the bench for the Leicester game and posted a series of facepalm emojis and the word ‘tranquilo’ – which translates to calm.

The timing of Aguero’s tweet – 1.51pm – was unusual for a player involved in a 3pm kick-off.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News