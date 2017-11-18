Pressure mounts on Tony Pulis after comfortable Chelsea victory

Tony Pulis’ position at West Brom looks increasingly under threat after Chelsea inflicted the joint-heaviest defeat of his near three-year reign at The Hawthorns.

A brace from Eden Hazard and efforts from Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso saw the Blues coast to a 4-0 success, their fourth successive triumph in the Premier League, at the venue where they clinched the title six months ago.

Pulis had said on Friday he would understand if he was axed following a run of poor recent results and this defeat, which took them to 11 games without a victory, was witnessed by Chinese owner Guochuan Lai and a home crowd that delivered their verdict with a loud chorus of ‘Pulis out’ at the end.

That belgium wizard ???????????????? i tought him everything ahahah — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 18, 2017

Injured Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) shows his appreciation for two-goal star Hazard.

Cesc Fabregas and Morata were both brilliant but Chelsea’s difference maker is their Belgian wizard. When he is in the mood – and he certainly was after receiving little sympathy from the support when injured early on – he is unplayable.

Pulis had defended his record at The Hawthorns in his programme notes but this performance hardly showed the club’s owner he is capable of turning things around. It is now 11 games without a win for the Baggies and this felt like the end of an era.

What a way to mark Antonio Conte's 50th Premier League game in charge of the Blues! ???? #WBACHE pic.twitter.com/VK0F2xT72Q — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 18, 2017

Blues boss Antonio Conte had said on Friday his team may need to win every single Premier League game to catch Manchester City. They made it four consecutive wins in the division at the venue where they clinched the title last season. City may not slip up, but on this evidence Chelsea, seven points behind them, will be their biggest challengers.

