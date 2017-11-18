Menu

Advertising

Paul Pogba stars on return from injury as Manchester United crush Newcastle

UK & international sports | Published:

The Frenchman grabs a goal and an assist as Red Devils maintain 100 per cent home league record

Paul Pogba marks his return with a goal

Paul Pogba returned from injury to inspire Manchester United to a 4-1 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford.

The France midfielder, fit again after a two-month absence, scored and set up another goal as United replied to Dwight Gayle’s early strike to keep themselves eight points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Pogba created the equaliser for Anthony Martial before Chris Smalling put the hosts ahead. Pogba then increased the advantage and Romelu Lukaku made victory certain by ending his barren run.

Tweet of the match

Star man – Paul Pogba

A fine comeback display for the 24-year-old. His assist and goal were stand-out moments in a performance that generally oozed class. Thoroughly deserved the reception he received when substituted in the 70th minute.

Advertising

Lukaku’s drought over

Romelu Lukaku
(Martin Rickett/PA)

While there were returns to action for Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the bench, another significant positive for the hosts was Lukaku getting on the scoresheet. His emphatic strike was his first goal in eight club appearances – and 12th for United this season.

Data point

Advertising

Gayle’s goal was the first United have conceded at home in the Premier League this term, with the last coming in April.

Player ratings

Chris Smalling
(Martin Rickett/PA)

Who’s up next?

Basel v Manchester United (November 22, Champions League)

Newcastle v Watford (November 25, Premier League)

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News