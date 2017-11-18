Leeds striker Caleb Ekuban set to return against Middlesbrough

Leeds striker Caleb Ekuban is expected to return to contention for the home game against Middlesbrough after a three-month injury lay-off.

Ekuban, a summer signing from Chievo, has been sidelined since August due to a foot injury sustained in his second appearance for the club.

Winger Stuart Dallas is likely to recover from a minor problem he suffered while on international duty for Northern Ireland and head coach Thomas Christiansen is expected to choose from a fully-fit squad.

Leeds have lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions and are chasing their first league win in four matches.

Middlesbrough will be without defender Cyrus Christie for the contest.

The Republic of Ireland international serves a one-game ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in his club’s last outing, the 1-0 win over Sunderland on November 5.

It is unlikely that Rudy Gestede, who has been sidelined by a thigh problem, will make a return to action against Leeds.

The match will see Boro boss Garry Monk return to the club he quit in May.