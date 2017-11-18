Jesus and De Bruyne on target as Manchester City’s winning run goes on

Manchester City’s record-breaking start to the Premier League season continued with a dominant display against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Goals either side of half-time from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne, both of them lovely moves from Pep Guardiola’s team, saw City win 2-0 to stretch their lead at the top of the table to nine points ahead of Manchester United’s home game against Newcastle on Saturday evening.

It was an 11th victory in their first 12 Premier League matches and meant City extended their club-record run of consecutive wins in all competitions to 16 games.

Tweet of the match

Watching that second goal fly in like pic.twitter.com/2N4JXnPYnJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 18, 2017

Star man – Leroy Sane

There would have been few qualms had it gone to De Bruyne, David Silva or Raheem Sterling but Sane gets the nod. He was involved in much of what City did and all his performance lacked was a goal. A piece of skill and quick feet to get him out of a cul-de-sac surrounded by three Leicester players even drew applause from the nearby home fans.

Advertising

Moment of the match

City’s second goal. Pep Guardiola’s team turned defence into attack in the blink of an eye, not for the first time. De Bruyne’s strike was arrow-like and flew into the top corner of the net, leaving Kasper Schmeichel with no chance.

Data point

Advertising

Manchester City extended their club-record number of consecutive wins to 16 matches in all competitions.

Player ratings

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Who’s up next?

Leicester v West Ham (Premier League, November 24)

Manchester City v Feyenoord (Champions League, November 21)