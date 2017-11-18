England spend the day toiling in the field as final Ashes warm-up ends in draw

England endured a chastening reality check five days out from the Ashes as novice batsmen Jason Sangha and Matt Short stunned them with maiden first-class hundreds.

Teenager Sangha (133) was first to three figures, followed by Cricket Australia captain Short (134no) as the fourth-wicket pair’s mammoth stand of 263 ate up 75 overs and made a mockery of expectations that England would routinely wrap up victory.

A stalemate instead prevailed at the Tony Ireland Stadium as Joe Root’s bowlers had no answer against inexperienced hosts they had trounced in Adelaide last week, and CA reached 364 for four at stumps to overturn a 265-run first-innings deficit and finish 99 in front.

MATCH DRAWN: The captains shake hands with CA XI 364/4 and we have drawn our final tour match before the first #Ashes Test. pic.twitter.com/iv5xCDizp2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 18, 2017

It was the youngest of all the hosts who helped to confound England, 18-year-old Sangha’s 184-ball century an innings of few blemishes which contained much sweet driving among his 10 fours and six and a willingness to take on the short ball when the challenge was set.

Short also grew in confidence, following his career-best bowling here by powering past his highest first-class score too.

Root deployed Mason Crane throughout the first hour, as the CA pair settled in again on this slow pitch, and the England captain took 13 overs before introducing his Test spinner Moeen Ali.

Tough going this morning for the boys and CA XI are 208/3 at lunch, trailing by 57 #Asheshttps://t.co/marYUcG06C pic.twitter.com/TgXkNREK48 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 18, 2017

Sangha, who has been in brilliant form in Sydney grade cricket for Australia opener David Warner’s club Randwick Petersham, made his first-class debut just last week against England and before this innings had made eight runs in three attempts – culminating in a second-ball duck first time round here.

He had an escape on 43 when Mark Stoneman intercepted a ferocious drive above head-high at cover off a Crane full toss but could not collect the rebound. It encapsulated England’s apparent limitations when the only ‘catch’ taken was by a diving groundsman at long-on after Short had carted another Crane full toss 80 yards over the rope for six.

Two balls later, Crane appealed in vain for a phantom caught-and-bowled, with zero support from team-mates convinced of a bump ball or perhaps just resigned to the futility of it all until the second new ball was available.

Here's what happened on Day 4 of our final tour match before the #Ashes.



On to Brisbane! pic.twitter.com/kK4NEOH9CI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 18, 2017

CA were back in front by the time it was, and there had been no wicket for almost 55 overs.

Soon afterwards, Sangha had a richly-deserved century when he pulled Chris Woakes for four and became the second-youngest ever to reach the milestone against England – behind only Sachin Tendulkar.

At 22, Short has taken a few years more than both. But the cheers and congratulations still rightly rang out for him too – including polite applause from England – when he reached his hundred from 190 balls. It was only an eventual batsman error that brought a solitary breakthrough at last after tea, Sangha sweeping to short fine-leg off Crane.

That remained the tourists’ only success of a day as unforeseen as it was dispiriting, albeit on a pitch offering increasingly little to all bowlers.

England can only hope that the return of James Anderson next week, and possibly a fit-again Jake Ball too, can help them somehow fare better against Australia’s Test batsmen on a Brisbane surface which will bear little resemblance to this one.