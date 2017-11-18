Blow for John Stones as hamstring injury rules him out for up to six weeks

Manchester City defender John Stones is expected to be out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

Stones pulled up just before the half hour of City’s 2-0 win at Leicester and was replaced by Eliaquim Mangala.

Guardiola said: “He will be out for a long time, four to six weeks I think.”

(Mike Egerton/PA)

“It will be tough because the calendar is so demanding. Before here he played 90 minutes and 90 minutes for England, then before that another 90 minutes and 90 minutes and 90 minutes and today this happens, but the demand is a lot.

“We have a lot of games and John is in a moment where he is playing amazingly so, of course, we will miss him.

“We don’t have a lot of central defenders so we are going to suffer, but we will find a solution.”

Nicolas Otamendi was suspended at Leicester so Vincent Kompany started the match after being sidelined since the end of August with a calf problem.

With Stones now set for a spell on the sidelines, Guardiola hopes Kompany can remain fit to help ease the loss of another centre-half.

“I am really impressed with Vincent. After more than two months (out) and just one game with the national team it is so complicated to come back,” said Guardiola.

“But we know what a competitor he is and how strong he is as a defender, both with the ball and without the ball. He helped us a lot at the end of last season to win seven games in a row.

“Hopefully he can be fit and safe for the next period of games.”