Peter Wright puts on a show for Children in Need

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright is no stranger to the hairdressers’ chair – his wife Jo prepares a new do for him every day.

The world number two has paid tribute to the dead with a poppy cut before, as well as wearing every colour imaginable in almost every combination imaginable.

And, on Friday, ahead of his Grand Slam semi-final with Glen Durrant, he pulled out all the stops to do his bit for Children in Need.

Peter Wright showing his support for #CIN2017 with his trademark artwork & hair! ?#LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/vtd1zCxpDJ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 17, 2017

Quite whether Pudsey Bear has hit a 180, as indicated by Wright’s hair, remains to be seen, though.