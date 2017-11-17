Marcus Rashford eager to remember his roots after Brazil clash

Marcus Rashford went from facing Brazil to a kickabout with Fletcher Moss Rangers as the Manchester United star returned to his childhood club.

Just two days on from lining up for England when the five-time world champions came to Wembley, the 20-year-old was back at his old stomping ground in south Manchester.

Rashford returned to his first club, Fletcher Moss Rangers, as part of the McDonald’s grassroots football programme on Thursday evening, spending time at the club house before playing with some of the kids.

“That first time of winning something together as a group, with your friends that you came here with. It is a massive feeling.

“Even without coming back, you never forget them memories. But coming back here, you get that feeling. It’s definitely good to come back.”

Joined #MUFC’s @marcusrashford tonight as he went back to Fletcher Moss Rangers, where he handed out shirts as part of the McDonald’s grassroots football programme. Amazing reaction from the kids A post shared by Simon Peach (@simonpeach) on Nov 16, 2017 at 12:46pm PST

The visit was arranged as McDonald’s celebrated delivering 250,000 free kits to grassroots clubs across the UK – and you would not bet against some of those given to Fletcher Moss being worn by a future star.

Advertising

Wes Brown and Danny Welbeck are both alumni of the south Manchester club, while Rashford, Ro-Shaun Williams, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Demetri Mitchell are among those currently on United’s books.

“The list it goes on and on,” England forward Rashford said. “Even from my age group, there was 10 of us and nine went to academies. It’s definitely a special place to grow up.

“I was just speaking to my brother about it before and I think it’s based on the freedom they give you when you come in.

Advertising

“They make sure you have got all the disciplinary things, make sure you’re doing all that, but they allow you to express yourself on the pitch and that’s how they create so many players that are free-flowing.

This is what qualification looks like!!!! Russia 2018 ?? pic.twitter.com/vYHBAx9vIu — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 5, 2017

“They’re not like robots and they don’t play one way and that’s all they can play. They can play different styles of football.

“I think the freedom that they give you – and it is the same at United a swell, United give you this freedom to express your character.”

:: Marcus Rashford was speaking at Fletcher Moss Rangers to celebrate the McDonald’s Kit Scheme giving away 250,000 free kits in its 15th year supporting grassroots football in the UK. For more information visit: www.mcdonalds.co.uk/betterplay #MoreThanAShirt