‘Little Leatherhead’ celebrate in style after reaching FA Cup second round

It’s not every day you reach the FA Cup second round.

In fact, for ‘Little Leatherhead’ of the Isthmian Premier League, it hasn’t happened since the 1978-79 season.

So they can be forgiven for enjoying the moment.

We had to didn't we? ?? pic.twitter.com/tAJ3uRTJIE

— Leatherhead FC (@Leatherheadfc) November 16, 2017

The Tanners beat big-spending league rivals Billericay Town 3-1 to upset the odds in Thursday night’s first-round replay at the New Lodge.

Jack Midson’s brace – including one from the penalty spot after the hosts’ Rob Swaine had been shown a second yellow card – and a late goal from player-manager Sammy Moore handed the visitors victory after Adam Cunnington had opened the scoring.

The result set up a second-round trip to League Two Wycombe in early December.