Celtics extend winning streak to 14 games with victory over Warriors

The Boston Celtics won their 14th straight game in a thrilling see-saw match-up against the Golden State Warriors.

As the teams with the top two records in the league came face-to-face, the final result went down to the wire, with both sides fighting to take the lead until the final buzzer.

In the end it was the Celtics who emerged victorious, breaking the defending champions’ seven-game winning streak with a 92-88 scoreline.

At two points during the match they had been behind by as many as 17 points, before rallying in the third quarter. Eight changes of the lead and five ties made for a nail-biting final quarter.

Kyrie Irving helped the Celtics sneak ahead with 14 seconds to go with two free throws, and the side secured the win moments later on two more free throws from rookie Jayson Tatum.

The points were flowing for the Houston Rockets, who recorded an impressive 142-116 win over the Phoenix Suns.

They scored a huge 90 points in the first half alone – the second-most points in a first half in NBA history, and more than the Warriors recorded in their entire game.

James Harden finished with 48 points – 23 of which were scored in the second quarter – while Ryan Anderson recorded 24 points.

The Rockets have now won seven of their last eight games, while the Suns have lost the equivalent number.