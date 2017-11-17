Antonio Brown inspires Pittsburgh Steelers to victory over Tennessee Titans

Antonio Brown scored a trio of touchdowns to help power the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 40-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

His third – early in the fourth quarter – impressed the crowd, as he caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with one hand.

He finished the game with 144 yards and the three touchdowns on 10 catches, and became the first receiver to beat the 1,000-yard mark this season.

Roethlisberger also completed 30 of 45 passes as the Steelers recorded their fifth straight victory.