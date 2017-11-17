Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl part ways again

Andy Murray has split with coach Ivan Lendl for a second time.

The British number one announced the parting of ways on his official website, describing the move as “mutual”.

Murray has won all three of his grand slam crowns under the guidance of Lendl, winning a second Wimbledon in the second instalment of their partnership.

But in a statement on Friday, Murray said: “I’m thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years, we’ve had great success and learned a lot as a team.

“My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing.”

The split, regardless of how amicable, caps a year to forget for Murray.

Let the celebrations begin…



An emotional team Murray celebrate a second #Wimbledon title… https://t.co/wLE29kSSKg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2016

Having scaled so many heights in 2016, including that Wimbledon win, Olympic gold and reaching number one in the world, 2017 has yielded just one title.

That came at the Dubai Tennis Championships in March, while his best slam performance was reaching the semi-finals of the French Open.

A hip problem ruined his Wimbledon defence and forced him out of the US Open, ultimately ending his season with three months to run.

.@andy_murray has withdrawn from the #USOpen due to a hip injury. Get well soon! pic.twitter.com/06DGENQiAE — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2017

“I wish Andy well going forward. We had a great run and a lot of fun,” said Lendl, who has been widely credited as one of the main keys to Murray’s top-level success.

Murray’s 2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon titles came under him and after they split in 2014 he worked with Amelie Mauresmo before reuniting with Lendl in 2016.

His quote of working towards 2018 with his current team means a replacement for Lendl appears unlikely before then, with Jamie Delgado already on his team and fulfilling a number of coaching duties.