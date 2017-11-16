Advertising
Uncapped duo Cameron Bancroft and Chadd Sayers named in Australia squad
Tim Paine, who has not played Test cricket since 2010, is also selected
Australia sprang an extra surprise selection for their Ashes squad with the inclusion of uncapped seamer Chadd Sayers in a 13-man party for the first two Tests.
Cricket Australia also announced that Western Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft, another yet to play Test cricket, will replace the out-of-form opener Matt Renshaw.
Shaun Marsh also returns to the squad to face England, while Tim Paine will keep wicket instead of Matthew Wade.
