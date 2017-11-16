Uncapped duo Cameron Bancroft and Chadd Sayers named in Australia squad

Australia sprang an extra surprise selection for their Ashes squad with the inclusion of uncapped seamer Chadd Sayers in a 13-man party for the first two Tests.

Cricket Australia also announced that Western Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft, another yet to play Test cricket, will replace the out-of-form opener Matt Renshaw.

Shaun Marsh also returns to the squad to face England, while Tim Paine will keep wicket instead of Matthew Wade.