Manchester United black strip the fastest-selling away kit the club has released
United fans have taken to the black strip, which costs £60 for an adult shirt
Manchester United’s black change strip is the fastest-selling away kit the club has ever released, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has revealed.
On Thursday, United announced record first-quarter revenue of £141m.
In a conference call with investors, Woodward confirmed United’s black shirt – which costs £60 for an adult size via the club’s official website store – had proved a big hit with fans around the world.
The Red Devils have a 10-year-deal with Adidas, which is worth some £750m.
Woodward, reading from a prepared statement, told the conference call: “Our main store has traded well through Q1 (first fiscal quarter of 2018), with revenue and profit broadly in line with the record prior year.
“The Adidas wholesale business continues to perform well with strong demands for key products.
“The current black away kit represents the fastest-selling away kit Manchester United has ever released, while the limited edition 92 Adidas originals trainer generated huge demand and overnight queues for the product.”
