Manchester United black strip the fastest-selling away kit the club has released

Manchester United’s black change strip is the fastest-selling away kit the club has ever released, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has revealed.

On Thursday, United announced record first-quarter revenue of £141m.

Three points and another clean sheet – #MUFC remain top of Group A in the #UCL ? pic.twitter.com/lSlZMfIJdl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2017

In a conference call with investors, Woodward confirmed United’s black shirt – which costs £60 for an adult size via the club’s official website store – had proved a big hit with fans around the world.

The Red Devils have a 10-year-deal with Adidas, which is worth some £750m.

Woodward, reading from a prepared statement, told the conference call: “Our main store has traded well through Q1 (first fiscal quarter of 2018), with revenue and profit broadly in line with the record prior year.

The limited edition @adidasuk Ninety-TwoCelebrating 25 years of classOn sale today#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/Obr31E44C6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2017

“The Adidas wholesale business continues to perform well with strong demands for key products.

“The current black away kit represents the fastest-selling away kit Manchester United has ever released, while the limited edition 92 Adidas originals trainer generated huge demand and overnight queues for the product.”