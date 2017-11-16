Joel Embiid’s career-high 46 points inspires Philadelphia 76ers victory

Joel Embiid scored a career-high 46 points as the Philadelphia 76ers surged to a 115-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dominating throughout the game, Embiid added 15 rebounds and seven assists to his impressive tally.

Ben Simmons was also on top form for the Sixers, finishing just one rebound shy of a triple-double at 18 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Four words: Joel Embiid can ball. 46 PTS / 15 REB / 7 AST / 7 BLK pic.twitter.com/bqGMmyPn6R — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 16, 2017

The points were flowing for the Atlanta Hawks too, who pummelled the Sacramento Kings 126-80.

The massive 46-point win beat their previous best by two points – a 141-97 victory over the Detroit Pistons in 1994.

Dewayne Dedmon finished with a career high of 20 points, while Dennis Schroder had 21 points and eight assists.

Cleveland have now won four games in the last five as LeBron James put on a textbook display to power the Cavaliers to a 115-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Advertising

LeBron James fills it up with 31 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB & 2 STL.@cavs win 3rd straight, beat @hornets 115-107. pic.twitter.com/XlrkXESDVm — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2017

His 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds helped give the team their seventh consecutive win over the Hornets.

And the Milwaukee Bucks clinched their fourth-straight victory by beating the Detroit Pistons 99-95.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook finished with 21 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Chicago Bulls 92-79 and the Minnesota Timberwolves ended a 12-game losing streak to the San Antonio Spurs with a 98-86 victory, while DeMar DeRozan led the scoring with 25 points to help the Toronto Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-116.

Elsewhere, the Washington Wizards claimed a 102-93 success over the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks overcame the Utah Jazz 106-101, the Indiana Pacers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-113 and the Portland Trailblazers recorded a 99-94 win over the Orlando Magic.