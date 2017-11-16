Gary Neville to be a part of ITV’s World Cup coverage

Gary Neville will be part of ITV’s team of pundits for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The former Manchester United and England defender, who also works for Sky Sports, will work with the terrestrial broadcaster’s studio team based in Moscow.

The deal was made with the agreement of Sky Sports, who cannot cover World Cup matches live.

We're delighted to announce that @GNev2 will join @ITV for our World Cup coverage in Russia next year |https://t.co/NWca0bLXyx pic.twitter.com/bccJlVrqAe — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 16, 2017

Neville said: “I’m delighted to join the team at ITV for next summer’s World Cup coverage and thank Sky for also making it possible. I’ll look forward to joining up with them in Russia next June.”

Niall Sloane, ITV’s director of sport, added: “Gary Neville is one of the most respected and valued voices in football broadcasting. His experience, insight and understanding of both football and footballers will greatly enrich our coverage of next year’s World Cup.”

He will join ITV’s main football presenter Mark Pougatch, while his fellow pundits include former United team-mate Ryan Giggs as well as Ian Wright and Lee Dixon. His brother Phil works as a television and radio pundit for the BBC, which will also offer live coverage the tournament.

The commercial station will announce its full World Cup line-up closer to the tournament.