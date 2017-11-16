Advertising
Anthony Joshua packs a punch by copying Brazilian football great
The boxing superstar fancies himself as the new Roberto Carlos
Anthony Joshua has revealed he can take a big shot outside the boxing ring as well as in glove-to-glove combat.
The heavyweight world champion, who last month successfully defended his WBA and IBF belts, revealed another talent on Thursday.
Joshua teased a picture of him on a football pitch, unloading a cracking left-footed drive and comparing himself to Brazilian free-kick past master Roberto Carlos.
Roberto Carlos, who starred for Real Madrid for over a decade, came to worldwide fame with a stunning free-kick for Brazil against France at Le Tournoi in 1997.
Londoner Joshua’s hopes of challenging for another world heavyweight title appeared to move a step closer last week after his promoter Eddie Hearn insisted a bout with Deontay Wilder “must get made in 2018”.
Joshua was also recently filmed playing another sport, turning his hand to beach volleyball, with mixed results.
