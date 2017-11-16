Menu

Advertising

Anthony Joshua packs a punch by copying Brazilian football great

UK & international sports | Published:

The boxing superstar fancies himself as the new Roberto Carlos

Anthony Joshua showed off his football skills

Anthony Joshua has revealed he can take a big shot outside the boxing ring as well as in glove-to-glove combat.

The heavyweight world champion, who last month successfully defended his WBA and IBF belts, revealed another talent on Thursday.

Joshua teased a picture of him on a football pitch, unloading a cracking left-footed drive and comparing himself to Brazilian free-kick past master Roberto Carlos.

Roberto Carlos, who starred for Real Madrid for over a decade, came to worldwide fame with a stunning free-kick for Brazil against France at Le Tournoi in 1997.

Londoner Joshua’s hopes of challenging for another world heavyweight title appeared to move a step closer last week after his promoter Eddie Hearn insisted a bout with Deontay Wilder “must get made in 2018”.

Joshua was also recently filmed playing another sport, turning his hand to beach volleyball, with mixed results.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News