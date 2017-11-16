5 nations to be feared at the World Cup in Russia

The line-up for the 2018 World Cup in Russia is complete after Peru became the 32nd and final nation to book their place at the finals.

Germany will hope to defend the trophy from numerous worthy rivals while several less prominent countries will likely make early exits following the group-stage matches.

The favourites

Joachim Low’s men were imperious in Brazil three years ago and, despite wobbling at Euro 2016, have stormed through World Cup qualifying with a rare haul of 10 wins from 10. Several stars from Rio – including Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller – survive in a squad now enriched with breakthrough talents like Niklas Sule, Leroy Sane and Timo Werner. Rest assured, Germany are the side to avoid when the draw is made in Moscow on December 1.

Who remembers the 'paradinha' penalty that sparked Neymar fever in Brazil? ???????????? #TheBest

We look back ???? https://t.co/9jZ6Y7cRJ2 pic.twitter.com/j7rAcDYunI — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 21, 2017

The most expensive player in the world, Neymar, spearheads a revitalised Selecao who have long since recovered from their 7-1 humiliation by Germany in Belo Horizonte. Qualifying was a breeze for a glittering squad, who are relying more on Europe-based players than they were at their home World Cup. Boss Tite has recaptured the ‘joga bonito’ style which Brazil are famous for.

Advertising

Russia & Argentina re-opened Luzhniki Stadium in style today. It will host #WorldCup Opening Game & Final!

????️????https://t.co/fa9Fw62abU pic.twitter.com/1mYlH0QiOU — #WCQ (@FIFAWorldCup) November 11, 2017

Russia was very nearly deprived of a star turn from Lionel Messi as Argentina’s qualification hung in the balance before a vital match in Ecuador. The Barcelona striker scored a hat-trick to rescue La Albiceleste, who will now hope to go one better than they did in Brazil by winning the World Cup for a third-time. Head coach Jorge Sampaoli was recruited after a lengthy pursuit and he has Argentina playing stylish and effective football once again.

The 2010 world champions were humiliatingly dethroned in Rio, a loss to Chile confirming their meek exit and the end of a run of three straight tournament triumphs. Under Julen Lopetegui they are better organised, with a fresh emphasis placed on attacking rather than an obsession with possession-based play. Isco, Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio represent the next generation, and a concerted run to the very final rounds is the minimum expectation for La Roja.

Advertising

Les Bleus have responded well to the disappointment of losing the final of their own European Championship to Portugal, with coach Didier Deschamps guiding France to top spot in qualifying Group A ahead of Sweden and Holland. Key to their success in reaching Russia was an excellent defensive record, but France have strikers like Alexandre Lacazette and Antoine Griezmann to unleash once they reach the summer finals.

The also-rans

???? ARCHIVE

When ????????Saudi Arabia's Saeed Al-Owairan stunned Belgium with a wonder goal at ????????USA 1994 #WorldCup

????➡️https://t.co/wnRVQzM03U pic.twitter.com/0EBShmlesZ — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 17, 2017

Finishing second to Japan, Saudi Arabia pipped Australia to automatic qualification on goal difference, despite losing three games in the pool. With no representative players in a major world league, the Saudis can reasonably only dream of winning a first World Cup game since 1994.

The United States are one of the shock absentees from the finals and, aside from the Americans’ own failings, Panama are to blame. A controversial ‘ghost goal’ against Costa Rica secured a 2-1 win that knocked the US out, sending the Central Americans to their debut World Cup.

Yesterday was a special one in ????????Tunisian football history. Now they can start looking towards ????????Russia 2018, as well as the upcoming draw! ????#Messi, @Cristiano & @neymarjr are all favoured #WorldCup opponents! ????????????????????????

????️????https://t.co/ocb6msfRQk pic.twitter.com/ViVOdy4PqQ — #WCQ (@FIFAWorldCup) November 12, 2017

There were surprises aplenty in African qualifying, with well-fancied nations Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon all missing out. Among those taking advantage were Tunisia, whose class act is midfielder Wahbi Khazri, currently in exile from troubled Sunderland at middling French club Rennes.

1⃣ nation qualified for 5⃣ FIFA men's tournaments in 2016 & 17

Brazil? Germany? In fact, it's ????????Iran ????

Full story ???? https://t.co/YOh75YTRiV pic.twitter.com/tiTur4MPSn — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 12, 2017

After some wrangling Iran kept hold of head coach Carlos Queiroz following their last World Cup appearance in 2014 and he has duly steered them to their fifth finals. There is little to suggest from their domination of a group featuring China, Uzbekistan and Qatar that they can step up a gear.

QUALIFIED! ????

Congratulations, ????????Peru

The party starts in Lima with Peru heading to their first #WorldCup for 36 years! #WCQ pic.twitter.com/TYXEFyYCbA — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 16, 2017

Los Incas will be appearing at their first finals for 36 years, and crashed out in the first round last time they played in the tournament in Spain. The side did scrape a 0-0 draw against Argentina in the South American pool stage but a relatively leaky defence – they conceded 26 goals in 18 games – may cost them in Russia.