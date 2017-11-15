Scotland forward Ben Toolis hoping to ‘exploit’ New Zealand weaknesses

Scotland forward Ben Toolis insists there are weaknesses in New Zealand’s game ahead of their meeting on Saturday.

The All Blacks visit BT Murrayfield in their penultimate fixture of a five-match northern hemisphere tour, and pose a daunting test for the hosts.

The Dark Blues have not beaten New Zealand in the 112-year history of the fixture, but will be looking to improve on a 44-38 win over Samoa last weekend that showed glimpses of what Gregor Townsend’s side are capable of.

Scotland ran in six tries on the day, and Toolis is confident they will cause problems for the side ranked number one in the world.

“There’s always something to exploit,” he said.

“They have lost to a few teams in the last few years – Australia beat them, South Africa beat them and Ireland beat them last year for the first time – so there are always areas of the game to do damage, and we’re doing that.

“I think we will have a great opportunity to score points and put them under pressure.”

Stuart Hogg was among the try-scorers in Scotland’s win over Samoa (Ian Rutherford/PA)

“Everyone knows what kind of side they are and the fact we get to play them on our home turf is exciting,” he said. “I think it’s starting to sink in now.

“The focus (in camp) is on the All Blacks this weekend and there’s no better job in the world this week so the boys are really looking forward to it.”

On the special feeling of playing against Samoa on Saturday and earning his fifth cap, he added: “It was my first start at Murrayfield and I loved every minute of it.

“You speak to the boys and you start to understand why Murrayfield is such a special place to play and it was.

“It was great to have my family and my parents over. Every moment you put that jersey on for Scotland is an amazing feeling.”