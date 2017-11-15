James McClean hits back at critics after defeat to Denmark

Winger James McClean has hit back at criticism of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off humiliation at the hands of Denmark.

The Republic headed into Tuesday night’s second leg with high hopes of building on a hard-fought 0-0 draw in Copenhagen on Saturday to book a trip to Russia next summer.

However, despite taking the lead, they eventually went down 5-1 at the Aviva Stadium as Danish star Christian Eriksen helped himself to a hat-trick.

McClean was one of Ireland’s better players during the campaign, scoring four of their 13 goals including winners in both Austria and Wales.