Grigor Dimitrov sees off David Goffin to reach ATP Finals knock-out stages

Grigor Dimitrov thrashed David Goffin to sail into the ATP Finals knock-out stages and ensure he steers clear of Roger Federer in the last four.

Goffin had beaten an injury-affected Rafael Nadal in his opener on Monday but the Belgian was handed a lesson at London’s O2 Arena by an inspired Dimitrov display.

The match threatened to turn embarrassing when Dimitrov led 6-0 3-0 and while Goffin did finally get on the board, he could not stop the Bulgarian sealing a 6-0 6-2 victory.

The result means Dimitrov not only seals qualification from his group but will go through top, meaning he avoids Federer in Saturday’s semi-final. Federer is also guaranteed to go through his own pool first.

Goffin, wearing strapping around his knee, may not have been fully fit and he must now beat Austria’s Dominic Thiem on Friday to keep his own hopes of progress alive.

An improved performance against Thiem would also seem important for confidence given Goffin will spearhead his country’s charge in the Davis Cup final against France next week.

Dimitrov, however, long touted as a potential challenger to the game’s established elite, showed here what all the fuss is about and, on this form, could yet challenge Federer for the title this weekend.

“You get a few days in the year that whatever you touch turns into gold,” he said on court after the match.

“That was the first set today for sure. You have days like that, I work for those days. It’s nice when they come on such an occasion like this.”

The 26-year-old, playing at an end-of-season tournament for the first time, made just three unforced errors in the opening set, his baseline dominance all the more impressive given his first serve was only firing at a lowly 36 per cent.

An early break with a punching volley set the Bulgarian on his way and Goffin was simply unable to respond, the first set wrapped up in just 27 minutes.

Goffin finally registered, to great cheers from the crowd, at 3-0 in the second but his resistance was fleeting as another dipping Dimitrov forehand confirmed an emphatic win.

Goffin said after the match he had not been hampered physically.

“I have had a tape on my knee since the US Open for my knee but I’m almost 100 per cent physically,” Goffin said.

“It was not the problem today, it was just a tough match against Grigor who played really well.”