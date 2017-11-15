Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly rejected a new contract at Real Madrid and will ask for a transfer at the end of the season. The Daily Mail reports on claims by Spanish TV station El Chiringuito that the Portuguese star wants to leave after June 30.

Newcastle scouts have been keeping a close eye on Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says scouts were watching the Turkey international at the game against Albania on Monday. The 26-year-old has reportedly also been watched by Everton, West Ham and Tottenham.

Arsenal are said to be ready to walk away from a bid to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar. The Mirror reports that the Gunners fear growing interest from Champions League clubs, as well as demands by the French champions, will make the deal impossible. The paper says Arsenal are already looking at alternative targets.

The Daily Mail reports that Arsene Wenger is looking to revisit a potential swap deal involving Raheem Sterling as Manchester City continue to pursue Alexis Sanchez. The Gunners failed to land Sterling in the summer when Pep Guardiola refused to sanction his exit, but the paper claims the side may make a second attempt to bring him back to London.

Lewis Dunk: West Ham boss David Moyes wants to make the Brighton centre-back his first buy, according to the Mirror. The paper says Moyes believes he could improve the Hammers’ backline.

Umaro Embalo: RB Leipzig are reportedly plotting to rival Manchester United for the 16-year-old Benfica winger. The Sun carries reports from Portuguese publication A Bola that the Bundesliga side are ready to blow United’s offer out of the water with a £11.6m bid. United were thought to have been on the brink of signing Embalo, the Sun says.