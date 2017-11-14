Wales pegged back by Panama as Cardiff crowd show support for Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman marked what could be his final game as Wales manager with a 1-1 draw against World Cup finalists Panama.

Tom Lawrence’s 75th-minute wonderful solo strike – his second Wales goal – looked like settling a hard-fought friendly in Cardiff.

But Wales, who saw Sam Vokes fail to convert a first-half penalty, were pegged back in the third minute of stoppage time when Armando Cooper rifled past Danny Ward.

'Chris Coleman we want you to stay' sing the Wales fans.



Coleman waves back immediately. — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) November 14, 2017

Star man – Tom Lawrence

The 23-year-old scored the only goal for the hosts – and his second for Wales – after a sparkling individual run from the left before dinking inside and beating three players then firing a low shot into the far corner. The Derby forward threatened in the first half after another lively run into the box and, with young trio Ethan Ampadu, David Brooks and Ben Woodburn, gave Wales fans reasons to be cheerful for the future.

42' Vokes takes the penalty but Penedo dives the right way to deny him a goal and Panama clear from danger. #WALPAN — Wales (@FAWales) November 14, 2017

Vokes’ missed penalty. Wales were on top for most of the half and Vokes was handed a golden 42nd-minute chance to press home that dominace after Luis Ovalle upended David Edwards. However, the Burnley striker’s effort was poor and Jaime Penado clawed it to safety as the hosts failed to convert the pressure.

Can we just take a minute to look at these stats… 85 Caps for @fawales unbelievable achievement at 28 yrs old!!!! Desire… Passion & Dedication ????????⚽️ Congrats @Chrisgunter16 / Proud moment for family & friends! https://t.co/zWxAiBejNt https://t.co/MWTQCtCdbQ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 14, 2017

Defender Chris Gunter captained Wales for the first time against Panama and in doing so joined Gary Speed as the country’s second-most capped player with 85 appearances. His tackle on Gabriel Torres to stop him from putting Panama ahead was as good as a goal, although the stoppage-time equaliser by Cooper stopped him from claiming a clean sheet.

