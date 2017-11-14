Cleveland Cavaliers reveal their inner Arthur after New York Knicks win

When LeBron James shared a meme of cartoon aardvark Arthur clenching a fist last week, it sent the NBA’s gossip mill into overdrive.

What was eating the Cleveland Cavaliers’ star man? Was it former team-mate Kyrie Irving starring for Boston or was it Eric Bledsoe signing for Milwaukee?

Mood… A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

After turning around their early-season slump – including recovering from a 23-point deficit to win in New York on Monday – the Cavs all went a little Arthur…

First there was injured point guard Isaiah Thomas, who is close to a return to fitness…

Mood… A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:39pm PST

Mood?….. #idontwannaleaveLJandITout A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:25pm PST