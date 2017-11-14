Menu

Cleveland Cavaliers reveal their inner Arthur after New York Knicks win

UK & international sports

Eastern conference side share social memes in the wake of their win over the New York Knicks

LeBron James has started a trend in Cleveland (Michael Wyke/AP)

When LeBron James shared a meme of cartoon aardvark Arthur clenching a fist last week, it sent the NBA’s gossip mill into overdrive.

What was eating the Cleveland Cavaliers’ star man? Was it former team-mate Kyrie Irving starring for Boston or was it Eric Bledsoe signing for Milwaukee?

Mood…

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

After turning around their early-season slump – including recovering from a 23-point deficit to win in New York on Monday – the Cavs all went a little Arthur…

First there was injured point guard Isaiah Thomas, who is close to a return to fitness…

Mood…

A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on

Mood?….. #idontwannaleaveLJandITout

A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on

#Mood #LJChanningIT

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

