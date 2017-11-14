Advertising
Cavs stage superb late fightback to down Knicks
LeBron James scored 23 points, had 12 assists and nine rebounds for the Cavs
The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off an impressive comeback in the final quarter to beat the New York Knicks 104-101 at Madison Square Garden.
Despite a 15-point deficit going into the fourth, the Cavaliers outscored the Knicks 43-25 in the last quarter to clinch the victory.
LeBron James scored 23 points, and had 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Kyle Korver stepped up a gear to record 19 of his 21 points in the final 12 minutes.
E’Twaun Moore tied a career-high by scoring 24 points for the New Orleans Pelicans in their tight win against the Atlanta Hawks.
The game finished 106-105 and marked the fourth straight loss for the Hawks, who had led by 14 at one stage in the game.
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a nail-biting 109-105 win against the Los Angeles Clippers to end their two-game losing streak.
Joel Embiid finished with an impressive 32 points and 16 rebounds, while 76ers team-mate Robert Covington contributed 31 points and Ben Simmons posted 22 points and 12 rebounds.
The Sixers’ win handed the Clippers their sixth straight loss.
Elsewhere, Jordan Clarkson posted a season-high 25 points to help power the Los Angeles Lakers to a 100-93 win over the Phoenix Suns, the Portland Trail Blazers ended a two-game losing streak to beat the Denver Nuggets 99-82, while the Golden State Warriors pulled away in the second half to topple the Orlando Magic 110-100.
The Washington Wizards overcame the Sacramento Kings 110-92, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 110-103 and the Minnesota Timberwolves recorded a 109-98 victory over the Utah Jazz.
