Cavs stage superb late fightback to down Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off an impressive comeback in the final quarter to beat the New York Knicks 104-101 at Madison Square Garden.

Despite a 15-point deficit going into the fourth, the Cavaliers outscored the Knicks 43-25 in the last quarter to clinch the victory.

LeBron James scored 23 points, and had 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Kyle Korver stepped up a gear to record 19 of his 21 points in the final 12 minutes.

E’Twaun Moore tied a career-high by scoring 24 points for the New Orleans Pelicans in their tight win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The game finished 106-105 and marked the fourth straight loss for the Hawks, who had led by 14 at one stage in the game.

The Philadelphia 76ers earned a nail-biting 109-105 win against the Los Angeles Clippers to end their two-game losing streak.

Joel Embiid finished with an impressive 32 points and 16 rebounds, while 76ers team-mate Robert Covington contributed 31 points and Ben Simmons posted 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Advertising

32 PTS / 16 REB / 55 FG% / +23 A big night for @JoelEmbiid in LA pic.twitter.com/6m59RZyP33 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 14, 2017

The Sixers’ win handed the Clippers their sixth straight loss.

Elsewhere, Jordan Clarkson posted a season-high 25 points to help power the Los Angeles Lakers to a 100-93 win over the Phoenix Suns, the Portland Trail Blazers ended a two-game losing streak to beat the Denver Nuggets 99-82, while the Golden State Warriors pulled away in the second half to topple the Orlando Magic 110-100.

The Washington Wizards overcame the Sacramento Kings 110-92, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 110-103 and the Minnesota Timberwolves recorded a 109-98 victory over the Utah Jazz.