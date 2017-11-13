Watch: When animal lover Cook met crocodiles Caesar and Bully

Australia’s bowling attack should hold no fears for England opener Alastair Cook having seen off a spell from a couple of crocodiles.

Alastair Cook meets Bully, the croc, at Townsville's Billabong sanctuary. 'Bull' Warner shouldn't hold too many fears for England now. pic.twitter.com/oVCpYd0iRw — David Clough (@DavidBClough) November 13, 2017

Cook, who works on a family farm near Leighton Buzzard, and team-mate Moeen Ali kept Caesar and Bully safely at arm’s length at the Billabong Sanctuary Native Wildlife Park in Townsville on Monday morning.

They will need to be just as focused against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird when the first Test begins in Brisbane on November 23.

Watch as Cook, renowned for his calmness and poise at the crease, displays the same traits when feeding the crocodiles as well as meeting a koala during their trip.