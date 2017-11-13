Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits concerns over new Sadio Mane injury problem

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted his concern after Sadio Mane’s early release from international duty due to more hamstring trouble.

Mane featured in the Reds’ win at West Ham on November 4 after five games out with a hamstring problem and then lined up for Senegal on Friday as they beat South Africa 2-0 to seal a place at next year’s World Cup.

The Senegalese federation stated Mane had “slightly felt his old injury” and returned to his club to continue treatment.

Liverpool say Mane is due back at their Melwood training complex on Tuesday and Klopp is anxious to discover the extent of the problem.

“Obviously it is a concern that the hamstring injury is again on the agenda and it will be critical for us to monitor and manage that in the coming days,” the German told his club’s official website.

“At this stage we haven’t seen Sadio yet to properly assess the extent, but what is clear is that we will have to stay on top of this for the rest of the week and make sure we are careful in how we look after him.

“There has been really strong communication between ourselves and the Senegal team management to ensure the player is properly protected and looked after. We respect how important he is for Senegal and therefore it must always be the case that they get to make the decision when he is under their care.

“It should not be forgotten in Liverpool, either, how important it is to Sadio that he represents his country whenever he is fit enough to do so. He is so proud of his country and recognises what a role model he is for them.

“So, in this moment all I can really say with certainty is that we will assess Sadio as soon as he lands back in the country and make decisions on what rehab and treatment gives him the best chance of being back fit and strong for the important fixtures we have coming.”

The original hamstring issue which kept Mane sidelined for five games was sustained during the previous time he was on duty with Senegal, who play South Africa again on Tuesday.

Liverpool face Southampton on Saturday before travelling to face Sevilla in the Champions League three days later.

Monday saw a return to training for all the players not still away on international duty.

Captain Jordan Henderson, who last week pulled out of England friendlies against Germany and Brazil because of a thigh problem which forced him to miss the win over West Ham, was among the players present but he did not train with the main group.

Press Association Sport understands fellow midfielder Adam Lallana, who is approaching full fitness from a thigh injury of his own which has prevented him from featuring at all this season, continued to work on his individual programme rather than take part in full training.

The England international is, however, pencilled in to play some part in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Melwood on Tuesday.