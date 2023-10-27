Wolves boss Peter Adams quashes talk of move

Peter Adams (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The sport’s most successful team boss has won five of his nine league titles with the club, having previously led Coventry and Cradley Heath to top-flight gold before taking over at Wolves in 1984.

But Wolves will now join their former local rivals on the sidelines due to the decision of stadium owners Entain to cease speedway at Monmore Green.

“It’s a very dark day,” Adams said, after staging their final meeting at their old home earlier this week

“We’ve had some very wonderful times here and Monday nights next year are going to be very strange.

“I see mounting speculation as to where I might appear next, but I can put that to an end here and now by confirming that in 2024 I’ll be going nowhere.

“I’m a Wolves fan through and through, and I live in hope that one day soon we’ll all be able to renew our roles together somewhere else.

“In a year’s time I may view things differently, but in the interim my allegiance is to this club and that isn’t about to change.