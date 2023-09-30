Wolves' Steve Worrall disappointed there is no fairytale ending

Wolves rider Steve Worrall

The Parrys International Wolves were denied a place in the Grand Final for a second year in a row by Sheffield, who claimed an 89-61 aggregate victory.

It was another disappointing way to bow out for the Monmore Green outfit who have confirmed they won’t be running in 2024 with their tenancy agreement coming to an end next month.

The second leg in South Yorkshire was cut short after ten races as rain continued to pour with the result already put beyond any doubt. And while frustrated by their semi-final display, Worrall reckons there have been high moments throughout the campaign.

“With the rain, it always seems to favour the away team and I thought ‘this may have been sent from above and this may be our little shining star’ type of thing,” Worrall said. “But that wasn’t the case and we just couldn’t get going.

“Full credit to the Sheffield lads they were on the ball in both meetings; they were great at our place and they were even better here.

“It would’ve been a fairytale ending for Wolverhampton to be able to sign off by winning the league – but I guess it just wasn’t meant to be.

“It’s easy to look at it now and feel down about it, which we all do.

“But overall in the grand scheme of things, we all rode our socks off all season, we’ve beaten some very good teams and managed to get into the play-offs, we just couldn’t get it over the line sadly.”