Not over yet for Wolves says Steve Worrall as he targets final

Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves v Sheffield Tigers - Semi Final - Leg 1 - Monday 25th September 2023.

The Parrys International Wolves slipped to a 50-40 defeat at the hands of the Tigers in their home semi-final leg on Monday on a night where they could only find four heat wins out of 15.

And while the camp was left bitterly disappointed by their display, No.2 Steve Worrall insists they must head to South Yorkshire with the belief that they can pull off what would be their performance of the season to upset the odds and make it through.

“We’ve got to stay positive, it’s not over,” Worrall said.

“We could quite easily go there and do what they did at our place.

“But we’ve got to forget about Monday and go to Sheffield, give it our all and put everything on the line.

“Obviously we want to make that final because we want to give Wolves the send off they deserve.

“We know we’re going to be up against it but we have to go there thinking positively.”

The Parrys International Wolves have once again reverted to their familiar looking away line-up with Ryan Douglas moving to No.5 and Rory Schlein switching to No.4.

Sheffield will again use Robert Lambert and Richard Lawson as guests to cover their injured top two riders whilst Connor Mountain steps in at reserve.

SHEFFIELD: Robert Lambert, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Richard Lawson, Connor Mountain, Jason Edwards.