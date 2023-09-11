Notification Settings

Wolves are aiming to sign off on a high

By Nick Elwell

Wolverhampton complete their regular league programme tonight when they travel to Peterborough.

Ryan Douglas in action (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The Parrys International Wolves are already assured of their place in the Sports Insure Premiership play-offs and this will be their final team fixture ahead of the home semi-final leg against Sheffield at Monmore on Monday, September 25 (7.30pm).

In-form Aussie Ryan Douglas said: “There’s obviously nothing riding on this meeting for us but we still want to go there and put in a good performance.

“It’s a place we’ve done well at recently but Peterborough have strengthened up and we know they’re trying to finish on a high.”

Reserve Zach Cook is hopeful of taking his place after missing Thursday’s defeat at Sheffield following a crash last Wednesday.

Peterborough: Artem Laguta, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Benjamin Basso, Chris Harris, Vadim Tarasenko, Ben Cook, Jordan Jenkins.

Wolves: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

