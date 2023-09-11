Wolves are aiming to sign off on a high

The Parrys International Wolves are already assured of their place in the Sports Insure Premiership play-offs and this will be their final team fixture ahead of the home semi-final leg against Sheffield at Monmore on Monday, September 25 (7.30pm).
In-form Aussie Ryan Douglas said: “There’s obviously nothing riding on this meeting for us but we still want to go there and put in a good performance.
“It’s a place we’ve done well at recently but Peterborough have strengthened up and we know they’re trying to finish on a high.”
Reserve Zach Cook is hopeful of taking his place after missing Thursday’s defeat at Sheffield following a crash last Wednesday.
Peterborough: Artem Laguta, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Benjamin Basso, Chris Harris, Vadim Tarasenko, Ben Cook, Jordan Jenkins.
Wolves: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.