Wolves are aiming to sign off on a high

Ryan Douglas in action (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The Parrys International Wolves are already assured of their place in the Sports Insure Premiership play-offs and this will be their final team fixture ahead of the home semi-final leg against Sheffield at Monmore on Monday, September 25 (7.30pm).

In-form Aussie Ryan Douglas said: “There’s obviously nothing riding on this meeting for us but we still want to go there and put in a good performance.

“It’s a place we’ve done well at recently but Peterborough have strengthened up and we know they’re trying to finish on a high.”

Reserve Zach Cook is hopeful of taking his place after missing Thursday’s defeat at Sheffield following a crash last Wednesday.

Peterborough: Artem Laguta, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Benjamin Basso, Chris Harris, Vadim Tarasenko, Ben Cook, Jordan Jenkins.