Home form key to top-four push in the Premiership

Luke Becker

The Parrys International Wolves currently sit third in the Sports Insure Premiership, four points ahead of both Sheffield and Ipswich, who are on 13.

Along with the two match points up for grabs on the night, there is also the aggregate point on the line with the scores level at 45-45 following the recent draw between the two sides at the Norfolk Arena.

Wolves have already beaten King’s Lynn in the Black Country this year when they opened the campaign with a 56-34 triumph.

Since then they have maintained that stunning home record and came within a couple of points of knocking Sheffield out of the cup last Monday. It was an impressive effort from the Monmore men and in-form reserve Zach Cook reckons they can take plenty from that last outing.

“Sheffield are probably one of the best teams on paper and we put a solid score on them – there’s definitely lots to take away from that,” Cook said.

“If we just keep doing what we have been doing around Wolves then we’re definitely capable of beating King’s Lynn and getting the aggregate point as well.”

With a doubt over the fitness of 2021 world champion Artem Laguta, King’s Lynn have named Chris Harris as a guest at No.1.

They also include 2009 title-winning Wolf Nicolai Klindt while Simon Lambert and Anders Rowe have signed as the visitors’ new reserve partnership. Former Wolves man Nick Morris guests in place of the injured Michael Palm Toft.

However, Wolves are sweating on the fitness of Luke Becker after the American was involved in a crash while racing in Poland yesterday and was ruled out the remainder of his rides with a hand injury.

The Parrys International Wolves were waiting on full medical reports from Poland and hoped to be in a position to update supporters this morning.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.